Kuje attack: ISWAP claims responsibility

Twenty-four hours after the attack on the Kuje Prison in Abuja, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility.

Recall, that the Kuje had come under severe attack on Tuesday night whereby 64 terrorists were set free, including a few prominent Nigerians.

In the footage on Wednesday night, the terrorists showed some of its men shooting their way into the facility.

The members of the group were seen on the video footage marching in groups while vehicles and buildings were on fire in the 38-second video.

Also seen in the footage was a man in native wear who joined the members of the group and were shouting on top of their voices.

The Islamic State’s A’maq Agency released the video with the caption: “Fighters of Islamic State attacked Kuje prison in Abuja yesterday and succeeded in freeing dozens of prisoners.”

The words were written in Arabic.

