Kudos to Ogun CP

Letters
By
On political commercialisation , Attack on railway lines, railway On El- Zakzaky’s freedom, our miracle Youths need to brace, Safeguarding critical national infrastructure, On Nigeria’s economy, On Adelabu’s qualities, amend On fake news, On politics and football, Kogi prison attack and Nigeria’s sick status, The dangers of insecurity in the church, female genital mutilation in Nigeria, Unending tussle, How corruption and bad, PDP On Fulani herdsmen, For continuity of progressive governance, General Hospital Toro deserves, Nigeria’s striving press, LASIEC Need for delegation, school children abductions, youths The mass failure, Death of teenager, APC CECPC and gale, the key to survival, students Benefits of skill acquisition, ‘Bunmi Yerokun, Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Sikiru Bankole, is following the rule of law and has warned all the rank and file of officers in his command to stay away from detaining any suspect more than 24 hours.

I want to use this opportunity to appeal to CP Bankole to continue to inform his officers to conduct discreet investigation into any reported case before charging them to court and release whoever is innocent

CP Bankole is an experienced officer who hates cheating, I recently sent a petition to the office of the Ogun CP and our petition was given urgent attention it needed while CP Bankole being a legal practitioner advised us properly.

Truth be told, we need more like CP Bankole in the Nigerian police force; he is discharging his duties effectively. He should continue with his good deeds by protecting the lives and property of the people of Ogun State and continue to ensure his men follow the rule of law and desist from killing people under the guise of accidental discharge.

 

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan.

 

You might also like
Letters

Need to curb incessant killings

Letters

On UI’s convocation

Letters

Clarion call to critical thinkers to end impunity

Letters

On political commercialisation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More