Kotangora Emirate strips embattled Niger SUBEB chairman of title as Tambarin Kontagora

The Kotangora Emirate Council has stripped embattled Chairman, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Alhaji Isah Adamu of his title as Tambarin Kontagora.

This was contained in a letter issued by the Secretary of Kontagora Emirate Council, Samarin Moh’d Fodio, with the reference Number: Ec/HC 1/55/Vol1/121 and dated 12th August, 2022.

The letter reads in part that: “I wish to inform you that His Royal Highness, the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu 3rd after consultations the members of Kontagora Emirate Council, has approved and directed for the immediate termination of your appointment as Tambarin Kontagora.

“Kindly note that this decision was taken due to your gross misconduct, which is viewed as an act of indiscipline, disloyalty, and abuse of office.”

The letter stated further that the decision was reached to safeguard “the tradition and prestige of Kontagora Emirate radition and the need for good ambassadors.”

It would be recalled that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello also an indigene of Kontagora Emirate Council recently directed the immediate suspension of Adamu as SUBEB chairman.

His suspension was allegedly necessitated by “some observed anomalies in the operations of the Board.”





He was instructed by Governor Sani-Bello to handover the affairs of the board to the Permanent Member III in the Board to enable government’s full review of the operation of the Board at the time of his suspension.