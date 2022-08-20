1,000 women, youths benefit from N150m empowerment programme in Bauchi

Empowerment materials worth a total of N150 million were on Saturday distributed to 1,000 women and youths in Alkaleri and Kirfi LGAs of Bauchi State under the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) being implemented by the state government aimed at improving the living standard of the people of the state through employment creation.

While flagging off the distribution of the materials in the two LGAs, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that the Economic Empowerment Programme is all about making the people of the State self-reliant.

He explained that this is being done by providing the beneficiaries with the wherewithal and conducive environment to be economically productive and employers of labour.

The Governor added that the programme was designed to boost economic activities in order to address the problem of unemployment and alleviate poverty among the people, especially the youths and women who are regarded as most vulnerable.

According to the Governor, his administration has continued to palace a high premium on empowerment through job creation as a testimony of its commitment to poverty alleviation.

Bala Mohammed pointed out that his government has put in place the Bauchi State Microfinance Institution Building Programme (MIFIN) to complement the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP).

He stressed that “The aim of this programme is to develop and strengthen Microfinance Institutions and establish linkages among the institutions and other financial institutions in order to create a viable and sustainable microfinance system.”

He added that “The ultimate goal is to enhance access of the poor to financial services so as to boost the productivity of micro and small scale enterprises, thereby reducing poverty”

The Governor further said that “Since the commencement of the Kaura Economic empowerment Programme in the Local Government Areas, an average of N75 million in both cash and kind has been distributed to some selected beneficiaries in each of the Local Governments where the programme has so far been launched”

He pointed out that, ” Selected beneficiaries of the programme in Alkaleri and Kirfi Local Government Areas would therefore today be given the following items which include the provision of starter packs”.

He also said that “N50,000 cash for 500 persons per Local Government, Provision of three motorcycles in each of the wards of the 20 Local Governments, Provision of N100,000.00 cash to women leaders and youth leaders in each of the 20 Local Governments and the Provision of five buses to each of the 20 Local Governments. The beneficiaries are Ward PDP Chairmen, Ward Coordinators and Ward Youth leaders”.

Bala Mohammed then appealed to the beneficiaries of the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme to make good use of the opportunity by properly managing the cash and items given to them to boost their economic status and assist others who may not have access to the largesse, adding that his government will continue to explore more ways and means of poverty alleviation.

Earlier in her opening remarks, State Commissioner for Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, Hajiya Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, Commissioner urged the beneficiaries to put the items given to them into judicious use with a high level of determination and dedication.

The items distributed in the two local government areas were 105 motorcycles, 41 grinding machines and 149 sewing machines while others were six buses, groundnut processing equipment, goats to encourage animal husbandry and cash gifts, among others.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

1,000 women, youths benefit from N150m empowerment programme in Bauchi