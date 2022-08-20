Ex-NANTA boss, Adewale decries non-release of over $450m flight ticket sales

Former Vice- Chairman, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Otunba Segun Adewale, has decried the non-release of ticket sales monies to airline operators by the Federal Government, describing it as an attempt to kill legitimate businesses and commerce that abound in the travels and tour sector in the country.

Adewale the CEO of Aeroland Travels Limited expressed this concern while speaking with newsmen in his office, saying well over $450million in revenues from ticket sales, which accumulated from last year till July 2022 was blocked by the Nigerian government through the CBN from being repatriated to airline operators through the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

He, however, appealed to the Ministers of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and his and his Finance counterpart, Hajia Shamsuna Ahmed and most especially the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to do the needful and ensure the release of forex to the aviation industry in the country.

“The repatriation of revenues from all tickets sold to travellers by airline operators to their home offices is the responsibility of CBN but unfortunately, they have refused to release equivalence in dollars for service already rendered.

“This money has been withheld since last year, attendant of which we have lost so many airlines and equally leading to loss of jobs and businesses in the travel agencies; airlines, those working at the airports and the entire aviation sector are not spared,” he said.

“I am speaking as a former Vice- Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA). The development is inimical to our economic wellbeing as a nation, from the spiritual angle of thought, it is wrong to muzzle the ox that treads the corn, but that is what the Federal Government is doing by the deliberate seizure of forex since last year.

“I appeal to the Minister of Aviation, Finance and most especially the CBN Governor to do the needful and ensure the release of forex,” he added.

Adewale further lamented the situation, just as he raised a poser on why the move on forex by Federal Government did not affect the importation of non-essentials.

“The blockage has already led to reduction of air connectivity and restriction of flights ticket is in full swing.

“Mind you, the government is giving the same forex to importers of non-essentials like Champagne, Moet, Hennessey and even toothpicks. BTAs are also approved to thousands of Nigeria to travel on the same foreign airlines, while these airlines are denied monies already earned for rendering services,” he said.

Adewale said recent trend signals that Federal Government was out to further kill businesses in Nigeria, as, according to him, the aviation sector and particularly airlines and other affiliated agencies bear the brunt.

“Transportation is essential, if this is grounded now, businesses will be shifted to neighbouring countries like Ghana and the Benin Republic. Those airlines still operating here are restricting flight tickets, those flying seven days before, barely fly one day now.

“The issue is so difficult for the operators, who now borrowed forex from their home office abroad to fuel their aeroplanes.

“With the increase in dollar rate leading to rising of flight ticket prices, especially en route American and Dubai, which is now over a million naira, the environment is getting hostile more and more for business to thrive,” he said.





