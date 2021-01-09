Kola Oyewo, Elesho, Jide Kosoko, Shodimu, others pay tribute to late Orisabunmi

Famous for playing the role of a priestess with magical powers expressed in incantations and some other mysterious manifestations which had endeared her to her fans for many years, late Folake Aremu, popularly known as ‘Orishabunmi’, rose to fame in the 1980s when she starred in the TV series ‘Arelu’, alongside her ex-husband, the late veteran actor Jimoh Aliu.

Orishabunmi first appeared in a stage play was ‘Ori Ma Binu’, but her role as Orishabunmi in ‘Arelu’ made her a household name in the industry. Some of her iconic roles include; ‘Asabi’ in Oluwerimagboojo” and the priestess in ‘Ayanmo Eda’.

Since her demise on Tuesday night, tributes have been rolling in from Nollywood actors and actresses, as they described her death as sudden. Veteran actors such as Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Kola Oyewo, Adewale Elesho, Rose Odika, Yemi Shodimu and many more have all mourned the late actress, as they shared with Saturday Tribune and News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), their experiences with her and what they feel about her demise.

President of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Practitioners (ANTP), Adewale Elesho while speaking with Saturday Tribune on Wednesday said Orishabunmi was very dear to him as they both grew up in the same neighbourhood. “It is so sad we lost one of ours again. Just recently, we were at the Ogunde’s film village in Ososa to pray for the new year and also for our members, I pray may we not experience such anymore,” he said.

Dr. Kola Oyewo described the late actress as a bundle of talents and one of the most talented actresses in the Yoruba theatre tradition. “You know, she started from the stage and she stood out amongst artistes in her ex-husband, Jimoh Aliu’s group. She was so dedicated to the course; the industry has lost a gem. I pray her soul rests in peace,” he told Saturday Tribune.

Describing the late actress as a very jovial fellow, who always concealed her anger to make peace with people around her, actor Jide Kosoko, who also spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, lauded Orishabunmi’s numerous contributions to the development of the entertainment industry.

“Folake did her best, fought and conquered as far as I am concerned. Her contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry can’t be erased; we cannot forget her so soon,” he said.

Also, Actor Yemi Shodimu said that the late actress was a good woman with a large heart and that her death had left a huge vacuum in the entertainment industry which would be difficult to fill. Shodimu urged other Nollywood actors to emulate the late actress’s dedication to the promotion of Nigerian arts and culture and her respect for the nation’s tradition and culture

Actress, Toyosi Adesanya who became emotional while speaking to Saturday Tribune also explained how the late Orishabunmi contributed immensely to her acting career and also said the late actress was like a mother to her. “See I don’t want to say much right now, I am still devastated. It came as a great shock to me. I have still not recovered from it. All I know is that I am pained because she was like a mother to me. Rest in peace Alhaja Folake Aremu,” she said.

