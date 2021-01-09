My husband urinates, defecates in his clothes when he’s drunk —Wife

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman narrated before a Local Court in Lusaka, Zambia, that she wanted to divorce her husband because each time he drank beer he defecates and urinates in his clothes.

According to Zambian Observer, this was in a case in which Sheba Kalenda, a businesswoman of Old Kanyama compounds sued her husband, Robby Machile, 42, a carpenter for divorce.

However, Robby said that he still loved his wife.

Sheba told senior court magistrate, Abbyshine Michelo, sitting with another magistrate, Lewis Mumba at Kanyama, Local Court that shortly after they got married, Robby started complaining that she laughed like a prostitute.

She explained that Robby brought his girlfriend home on the pretext that she was his relative.

Sheba said in 2010, Robby had another girlfriend whom she found him with after a tip off.

She further said that her husband told her mother that she was using his manhood, but that he later apologised by giving her money and a chicken.

“Robby started drinking carelessly after we got married. He would drink, urinate and defecate in his clothes when he is drunk which was my reason for moving out of our bedroom.

“We came to court in November 2016 for divorce but I reconciled with him after he promised to stop.

“He has not made love to me for three years. I think God has not given me this man,” Sheba said.

In defence, Robby said he still loved Sheba and that they would soon be clocking 22 years in marriage.

He explained that there would be none to take care of their children if they were separated, promising Sheba that he would stop drinking.

The magistrate, Michelo stated that it was difficult for someone addicted to drinking beer to stop.

According to him, the couple had once appeared in court but that Robby refused to change.

He granted the couple divorce without compensation and ordered Robby to be paying child maintenance fee of K500 per month.

The house, he stated, would remain with Sheba and the children.

