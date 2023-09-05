Kogi State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday, embarked on warning strike as directed by the National President of NLC.

When our correspondent took a tour round the state capital, Lokoja, to observe the situation, all the Ministries were closed with no sign of any workers on duty.

The institutions were also shut down, especially the Federal University Lokoja.

Some of the students who spoke with our correspondent said due to the warning strike they have to stay at home today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday).

However, banks opened for services but expected to close by 12 noon today.

