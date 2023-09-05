The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has shut down the school’s academic activities indefinitely.

The University, in a memo issued and signed by its Acting Registrar, Ambrose E. Odiase, said the suspension of academic activities became necessary following an emergency meeting of the University’s Senate in Ekpoma on Monday to appraise the continued protest by students running into days.

“In order to prevent a total breakdown of law and order as well as the need to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the University community and its environs, Senate was left with no other choice than to direct an immediate suspension of academic activities.

“To this effect, all students residing in the hostels on campus are to vacate the Halls of Residence without fail within the next twenty-four (24) hours.”

“This is an indication that no student should be seen in or around the Halls of Residence of the University by 3.00 pm on Tuesday 5th September 2023′ the memo quoted the University’s acting Registrar to have said.

It would be recalled that students of the institution have been protesting an alleged increase in school fees for returning students for over three days which has disrupted academic activities in the school.

The development it was learnt led to the dissolution of the AAU Student Union Government (SUG

The University through its various releases stated that there was no time the tuition fee of returning students was increased.

Meanwhile, the 40th Matriculation Ceremony of the University scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 5th September, 2023 has also been put on hold indefinitely.

