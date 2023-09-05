The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in partnership with the National Population Commission (NPC) has planned to commence birth registration of 395, 382 children in Niger soon.

Deputy Director Programmes in NOA and UNICEF Focal Person in the agency, Malam Bala Musa, disclosed this during an advocacy visit to the Emir of Minna, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Faruq Bahago, and Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area in Minna.

He said the birth registration exercise was being supported by UNICEF, adding that the exercise would be carried out, using digitalised application.

“Birth registration is vital and birth certificate is a vital document because it helps our children in so many ways,” he said.

Musa added that the registration exercise will take place at health facilities and designated centres and solicited the support of traditional leaders for the success of the exercise.

In his remarks, Head of Department, Vital Registration NPC in Niger state, Alhaji Maudu Aliyu, said the exercise will take place in three phases with Chanchaga, Edati, Lavun, Mokwa, Borgu, Agwara, Paikoro and Bosso Government areas in the first phase.

Aliyu said three ad-hoc staff have been recruited from each ward to conduct the exercise, highlighting that the first phase of the exercise will last for 10 days while printing of certificates will be done 15 days after the exercise.

He appealed to the emir and the chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Council to help sensitise and mobilise his people to come out en mass to register their children as the state was lagging behind in birth registration.

The State Director of NOA, Alhaji Yahaya Gbongbo, said birth certificate was important in the life of every individual and called for political from local government chairmen for a hitch-free exercise.

Responding, Emir of Minna, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Faruq Bahago, pledged his maximum support by mobilising his subjects through the district heads to participate during the exercise.

Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Council, Hon. Aminu Ladan, who was represented by his Vice, Alhaji Isah Mohammed, promised the council maximum cooperation and support to have a hitch-free exercise.





