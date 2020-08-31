Kogi PDP accepts Supreme Court’s judgement as APC congratulates Bello

THE Kogi State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accepted the Supreme Court’s judgement affirming Governor Yahaya Bello as the winner of last November’s election.

In a statement issued on Monday shortly after the Supreme Court ruling, the party paid tribute to its flagbearer, Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate, Hon. Sam Aro.

The PDP in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, said while it accepts in good faith the ruling of the Apex Court, it leaves the final judgement in the hands of God.

The statement said while the higher court in the land has given its verdict, the PDP has no choice than accept it and went ahead to appreciate the resilience of members and the teeming supporters of the party.

It also appreciated the legal team of the party and paid tribute to all those who either died, got maimed or injured during the election.

Concluding, the party said, “We thank God for the grace and the courage to go this far. We believe that He has the ultimate say.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi state, Alhaji Abdulahi Bello has described the Supreme Court verdict affirming Governor Bello as the winner of last November governorship election as a well-deserved victory.

He subsequently called on all opposition parties, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) to join hands with the All progressives Congress, APC to move the state forward.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the tribunal and Appeal courts to declare Governor Bello as the winner of the election affirm ed him as the state Governor for a second term.

“Our doors are open and we are ready to involve everyone in moving the state forward to the next level of development and prosperity.” The chairman told our correspondent in an interaction over the phone.

The APC helmsman in the state said that the Supreme court’s ruling was a pointer to the fact that the judiciary was a trusted ally in the task ensuring justice for the common man.

