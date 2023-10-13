Governor Alex Otti of Abia State stated that he is building on a solid foundation of excellence. Otto made this declaration on Thursday while inaugurating the reconstruction of the long-abandoned Port Harcourt Road in Aba.

He expressed his unwavering commitment to restoring the road to its former glory and enhancing its economic viability.

During the event themed “Building On A Solid Rock Of Excellence,” Otti said, “I am pleased that we are taking yet another strategic step in fulfilling one of my major campaign promises, which is to permanently address the challenges faced by Port Harcourt Road, Aba, and revive the long-abandoned economic activities along this corridor.

These activities once gave Aba distinct advantages, beginning in the early 1980s when our revered leader, Dee Sam Mbakwe, the Governor of Old Imo State, constructed this road to support the expansion of the thriving oil industrial complex in Port Harcourt.”

He further mentioned, “Dee Sam’s vision quickly gained traction as this road segment became a major hub for servicing heavy-duty vehicles, equipment, spare parts, power generating sets, and related tools.

In no time, this area emerged as one of the busiest parts of Aba, attracting maintenance engineers, procurement officers, and contractors working for multinational companies in Port Harcourt and its surroundings.

This brought immediate prosperity and a host of other economic and social advantages to the city of Aba.”

“For about two decades, businesses in this area thrived. However, things began to decline in the mid-to-late 1990s, followed by the unfortunate collapse and abandonment in the 2000s.

Subsequently, businesses, including those with headquarters around here, started relocating to more favourable locations, realising that succeeding administrations lacked the resolve to commit to restoring this road and sustaining its economic advantages, a situation that persists to this day.”

The Port Harcourt Road, as explained by the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti, is 6.8 kilometers long. It comprises 5.7 kilometres from the start of Port Harcourt Road by Ngwa Road to its end at the intersection with the Enugu-Umuahia-Aba-Port Harcourt Motorway by Alaoji and an additional 1.1 kilometres from the intersection with Ngwa Road to the junction of Azikiwe Road by Asa Road.

The original four-lane carriage, covering the 5.7-kilometre stretch, is now being reconstructed and expanded to six lanes with lay-bys and a drainage system.





Additionally, the 1.1-kilometre corridor leading into Port Harcourt Road will be reconstructed as a four-lane carriage with lay-bys and drainage, all equipped with solar-powered street lights.

Otti clarified that the reconstruction was not a mere political gesture for short-term gain but a comprehensive effort to restore the road’s durability and economic significance.

He emphasised that his administration engaged Julius Berger Plc to ensure the highest quality of work.

“For the sake of clarity, we are not merely talking about laying asphalt or carrying out a haphazard job for short-term political gain.

We have engaged Julius Berger for specific reasons: to comprehensively address the road’s issues, including persistent flooding problems, using appropriate technology and expertise.

Our ultimate goal is to ensure that with minimal maintenance at regular intervals, this road will continue to support existing, new, and returning businesses and their activities for at least another twenty years post-commissioning.”

“My team, including the state commissioner for works and numerous senior engineering staff of the ministry, worked closely with the Julius Berger team to ensure that the technical design and specifications addressed all critical aspects concerning durability, reliability, flood control, and other important parameters.”

He pledged to make timely payments to Julius Berger to prevent any delays due to late payments. Otti also mentioned that the project has a delivery timeline of 18 months, assuring that his administration is committed to fulfilling its promises.

He emphasised that the coming months would witness a significant transformation in the city’s infrastructure and economic landscape.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, Dr. Lars Richter, pledged to complete the project according to specifications.

He commended the Governor for his dedication to the state’s infrastructural development and thanked him for selecting Julius Berger to be part of the state’s rebuilding agenda.

The Port Harcourt Road, initially constructed during the administration of the late Sam Mbakwe (between 1979 and 1983) of old Imo State, was once a bustling economic hub.

However, it was left to deteriorate over the past two decades by successive administrations.

