Kogi State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming election, Hon. Leke Abejide, has announced a plan to set aside N2 billion interest-free soft loan for women in the state if elected.

Speaking with a crowd of ethnic tribes of Kogi State living in Kwara State on Wednesday, Hon. Abejide said that empowerment of women has a multiplying effect on the larger population of any society.

“When you empower a woman, you have bettered the lives of a multitude because a woman would not see her family members suffer when she is capable of effecting positive change in their lives.

“The N1billion microcredit soft loan would be purposely set aside for women in the state to help improve their socioeconomic lives with no interest immediately I’m elected governor”, he said.

The ADC governorship candidate, who explained his contributions to improve lives of traditional rulers in the state before now, promised to accord respect to traditional institutions when elected, saying that monarchs have a lot to contribute to security and peaceful coexistence in every Nigerian society.

He advised all eligible voters in the state to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to enable them actualize their aspiration of electing a credible candidate in the November governorship election.

“You should all bear it in mind that voting for anyone from the incumbent occupiers of office in Kogi state is like voting for a third term of poor governance, poor infrastructure and unemployment”, he said.

Hon. Abejide, who is the chairman, Custom and Excise commission in the House of Representatives, said that he would serve to improve the people and the state, adding that he would not be ungrateful to the people of the state if elected governor.

He said that the Kogi state people had endured enough and should take charge of their destiny by voting for him as Kogi governor in the forthcoming governorship election.

In their separate speeches at the event, different political leaders of Kogi indigenous ethnic groups, such as Igala, Ebira, Okun, among others living in Kwara state, said that they are unanimous in their support and loyalty for the ADC governorship candidate, pledged to mobilize for actualization of the dream of becoming the next Kogi state governor.

“All Kogites are united with priority and concern for development of Kogi state. All we want is progress and development of our people. We suffer discrimination od a many sorts here as we are looked upon as second citizens. Home is home. We want you to help us give Kogi better services that would lead to greater development. We also want you to help us fight injustice in the state”, the people said.





