The Big Brother Naija All Stars house witnessed a fiery confrontation between housemates Ilebaye and CeeC following a dispute over a lipstick-marked picture belonging to the recently evicted housemate, Doyin.

Tensions flared when Ilebaye, one of the All Stars housemates, discovered that her lipstick marks on Doyin’s picture had been wiped off.

In a dramatic confrontation that played out on live television, Ilebaye expressed her anger and astonishment at this action, stating, “I kissed Doyin’s picture, and that person had the audacity to come and remove the lipstick. How dare you?”

CeeC, another housemate, defended her actions by pointing out that Ilebaye had kissed the picture in multiple places instead of just one.

She also emphasised that Doyin had close friends in the house who genuinely cared for her, implying that their gestures held more significance.

CeeC challenged Ilebaye’s presence during Doyin’s time in the house, asking, “Where were you when she was in the house?”

The argument escalated, with both housemates exchanging heated words and gestures.

Doyin, the subject of this dispute, was recently evicted from the BBNaija All Stars house, leaving behind a group of housemates who continue to compete for the ultimate prize.

Watch the video here:

Ilebaye — I k!ssed Doyin’s picture and the person had the liver, the audacity to come and clean the lipstick, how dare you? CeeC — You k!ssed in 4 places instead of 1. She has friends in the house who will also k!ss, real friends actually. Where were you when she was in the… pic.twitter.com/hHqaTM1EOK — #BBNaijaAllStars (@TheSabiRadio) September 13, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…