The Big Brother Naija house has once again become the epicentre of drama and controversy as housemate Alex vented her growing frustrations with what she perceives as Ilebaye’s underhanded and provocative behaviour in a candid conversation with Cross.

Alex expressed her concerns and hinted at her intention to sever ties with Ilebaye to avoid potential public regrets.

Alex cited several incidents that have fueled her discomfort, including an altercation involving CeC’s makeup foundation and Ilebaye’s behaviour during the recent eviction of housemate Doyin.

One significant point of contention was Ilebaye’s conduct following Doyin’s departure from the BBNaija house.

According to Alex, Ilebaye’s remarks and actions during this emotionally charged moment left her feeling hurt and disillusioned, causing her to question the sincerity of their friendship.

The timing of this argument only heightened the tension within the house.

The discord between Alex and Ilebaye was further exacerbated by a separate incident involving CeC’s cosmetic foundation.

It escalated when Ilebaye was accused of tampering with the foundation, only to later deny any involvement.

Alex found it challenging to forgive the deception and conduct, further straining their relationship.

It’s worth noting that a former housemate, Doyin, had previously raised suspicions about Ilebaye’s motives in the house.

Doyin suggested that Ilebaye might be playing a strategic game, pointing out that her behaviour had noticeably changed since her participation in the previous season of “Level Up.”





Doyin expressed regret for initially dismissing warnings from housemate Whitemoney regarding Ilebaye’s game-playing tactics, realising that she may have been deceived.

