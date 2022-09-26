PDP guber candidate, Mbah vows to lift Enugu people out of poverty

Enugu State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election, Barr. Peter Mbah, has declared that his ambition is to better the lots of Enugu people by lifting them out of poverty and developing the state.

Mbah made this assertion on Saturday at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), while delivering a lecture entitled, “Leadership In Modern Time: Youths Bridging The Gap,”

Dr Mba, speaking at the event organised by the Medical Research and Humanitarian Society (MEDRHUS), disclosed that he had already made his money and is not in the race to amass wealth.

The former CEO of Pinnacle Oil and Gas added that he was driven by the transcendental urge to be in the race and not to earn more money.

“I was driven by a transcendental need to be in the race. I am not in the race to earn more money because I have the following oil business. I have a company that is a leader in the industry.

“By market share and revenue, we are number one. I want to lift my people out of poverty and develop the state.”

The PDP governorship hopeful said he would soon unfold his manifesto on how he intends to take the state to a greater height and urged the youths to engage the leaders by asking critical questions.

He noted that it is no longer business as usual and for this reason, the youths should engage the leaders constructively to deliver good governance.

Mbah classified leadership into three categories – transactional, transformational and transcendental.

According to him, transactional leadership is when a leader is only interested in the output of the followers but does not care about their welfare and wellbeing so long as he gets what he wants. He explained transformational leadership to be a kind of leadership preoccupied with changing the status quo and improving things.

He situated that a transcendental leader has a vision and a mission, and encourages his followers or the led to work along with him to accomplish the mission and the vision.

Dr Mba said that his leadership model is transcendental leadership because he believes in teamwork to achieve his objectives.

