The Kogi State government has adopted the Open Government Partnership (OGP) two years action plan for implementation, towards ensuring accountability and transparency in Government.

The adoption of the State Action Plan was facilitated by Center LSD and supported by MacArthur Foundation, after spending two days on the review of the draft Action Plan.

The adoption of the action plan was coming barely two months after the inauguration of the state steering committee, by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, represented by the Secretary to the state government, Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade. The steering committee comprised of the state Actors and non-state actors,

The steering committee is co-chaired by Asiwaju Ashiru, State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning for the State Actors; and Ambassador Idris Ozovehe Muraina, Chairperson, Kogi NGOs Network, (KONGONET) for non-state actors.

OGP is a global standard platform where citizens and government come together to discuss development and governance issues as there’s a need to carry citizens along through the process from preparation stages, and planning stages until it comes to fruition.

OGP brings reforms into the governance process to make citizens a part of that process and hold the government accountable.

The two-year action plan has been developed around four thematic areas; Fiscal Transparency, Access to Information, Service Delivery and Extractive Transparency.

