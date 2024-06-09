Troops of the Nigerian Army on Operation UDO KA, Saturday, conducted another successful clearance/raid operation to a camp belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security network in Igboro Forest, Arochukwu LGA of Abia State.

The Army, in a statement posted on its X account on Sunday, explained that the raid was in a bid to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack and killing of soldiers (three of whom are from the South East) at Aba last week as well as to recover arms and ammunition.

The statement explained that the troops, during the operation, neutralised six members of the IPOB while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“During the intelligence-led operation, troops encountered Improvised Explosive Devices along its axis of advance and one soldier sustained minor injury from the fragment. The terrorists’ feeble firefights were adequately subdued with superior firepower that led to the neutralization of 6 members of the criminal terrorist group while others escaped into adjoining bushes with varying degrees of gunshot wounds as blood stains were seen along their escape routes.

“The gallant troops recovered three locally fabricated Rocket Propelled Grenade launchers, two locally fabricated Artillery gun with tripod and its bombs. Other items recovered include dane guns, Biafran flags as well as Toyota Tundra and Hilux vehicles that were burnt in situ. Also all of their camps with different inscriptions were destroyed.

“The Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA is calling on the good people of Abia to continue to cooperate with security agencies by giving credible and timely information that will help to annihilate the criminals in the State and the whole of South East Nigeria. Any information should be passed to OPUK by dialling 193 and press Option 2 on your phone,” the statement said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE