Kwara govt urges limited movement as security forces attack kidnappers’ hideouts

In its ongoing efforts at addressing insecurity in parts of Kwara state, especially, in border towns of Kwara and Kogi states, the Kwara state government on Wednesday urged residents of the state, especially people around Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Oke Ero, and Irepodun local government areas, to be vigilant and restrict outdoor activities as much as possible in the mean time.

Recall that on Monday night, combined forces of the Army, DSS and Police launched an offensive around Baba Sango community in the Ifelodun local government area, along the Kwara–Kogi border, neutralising about 15 armed bandits.

The same operation continued on Tuesday night, according to Governor Abduleahman Abdulrazaq.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, she said that the advisory followed heightened operations by combined security forces in border towns in Kogi and Kwara states, where kidnappers are believed to have hibernated.

“We urge people to be very vigilant and limit their movements to only very necessary routines. That is to avoid being caught unawares as the kidnappers are fleeing their hideouts. We do not want law-abiding citizens to be affected,” the statement said.

She said the government regrets the temporary inconveniences the limited movement may cause in the nearby areas.

“We commend the security forces for the renewed efforts to rout out the criminals, and charge them to continue until they are totally neutralised and flushed out of our forests”, she said.

It is recalled that some communities in the Kwara South district of Kwara state like Oke Ode, Babanla, among others had been attacked by bandits, where many people were abducted and members of police and local security operatives were killed by the kidnappers.

Speaking on efforts made to address the situation, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, declaring that nowhere in Kwara will be safe for criminal elements, including kidnappers.

The governor, in a statement by his chief press secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye on Wednesday, said that,

“The Army Headquarters has since relocated the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2nd Division to Ilorin as part of the renewed efforts to strengthen security operations in the state”

“Following the recent attack at Oke Ode, the governor travelled to Abuja to brief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during which he reiterated his request for additional federal deployment to raid the hideouts.

“I presided over the State Security Council meeting at Ahmadu Bello House, Ilorin, on Tuesday night to integrate state and federal assets into a single strategy for both Kwara North and South”.

Governor Abdulrazaq assured Kwara residents that his administration would not relent in supporting security agencies to keep every community safe.

“I have assurances of the security forces to smoke out and eliminate the criminals from their hideouts. We will fight insecurity with every resource at our disposal. Kwara will not be a hiding place for criminals.

“To any criminal who seeks to destabilise the peace in Kwara, you may run, but you cannot escape justice. Kwara belongs to its people, and their peace will be defended,” the governor added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE