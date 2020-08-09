Kogi Assembly set to pass bill for establishment of Confluence University, others

THE Kogi State House of Assembly through its House Committee Chairman on Judiciary Justice and Protocols, Hon. (Barr.) Cosmas Atabor will on Tuesday conduct a public hearing on 7 bills which recently passed through the second reading in the house, among which is the bill for the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

According to him, the 7th assembly inline with their determination and commitment to make laws that will continue to promote good governance in the state collaborating with relevant stakeholders, the house is calling on the general public and stakeholders to either send memorandum or make their physical appearance to submit their contributions that will make those bills meet up with the global practice in the affected sectors.

According to him, the following bills will receive public opinion on Tuesday 11th August 2020, the bills include, A bill for a Law on Agricultural Produce within Kogi State and other matters connected therewith, 2019, others are a bill for a law to repeal and reenact the Kogi State Public Procurement Law 2014, House Bill 12: a bill for a Law to establish Magisterial court and other matters connected therewith 2020 and House Bill 15: A Bill for a Law to make Provisions Enacting the Kogi State Education Law and other matters connected therewith, 2020.

While Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 the following bills will also receive public opinion on the House Bill 13: A Bill for a Law to make provisions for the Office of the Auditor-General for Local Government Areas in Kogi State, Enact the Local Government Audit Law and other matters connected therewith, 2020. others include House Bill 14: A Bill for a Law to make Provisions Enacting the Kogi State Education Law and other matters connected therewith, 2020, House Bill 16: A Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment of the Central Reference Hospital, Okene and for other matters connected therewith, 2020 and House Bill 17: A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara and other matters connected therewith, 2020.

He said all relevant stakeholders are expected to send in their input on the above-listed bills.

