Lawmaker urges FG to invest more in Science and Technology to tackle poverty

The chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Ekwunife has urged the Federal government to invest more in Science and Technology to move the country out of poverty, encourage young entrepreneurs and create more job opportunities for the teeming unemployed.

Senator Ekwunife made the call over the weekend when she led members of the committee on an oversight function to National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure in the state.

Senator Ekwunife while applauding the efforts put in place by the institute in spite of numerous challenges expressed displeasure over numerous graduates at various centres without start-up funds and asked the government to invest more.

“The agency will excel in infrastructure development and poverty reduction if given the necessary attention,” she noted.

Also speaking, the Zonal Director, National Board for Technology Incubation, Dr Uche Chukwu expressed gratitude to the committee in ensuring that the centres thrive and applauded the instrumentality of the Anambra state government in actualizing the centre’s mandate even as she pleaded that the Federal Government should look into some of their pressing needs for optimal performance.

Receiving the committee at the various institutes, the Managing Directors of Electronic Development Institute Enugwu-Agidi, Dr Patrick Okwu and his National Engineering Design Development Institute, NEDDI, Nnewi, counterpart, Dr Arinze Nwosu while reading out the core Institute’s mandate, highlighted some breakthrough but regretted that the monthly overhead cost allocated to the institutes hampers the achievement of their full potentials.

