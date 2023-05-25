Kogi State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the reappointment of two Commissioners and the State Auditor General.

The reappointed Commissioners are Alh Idris Asiru (Finance, Budget and Economic Planning ) and Barr Salami Momodu Ozigi (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs) as well as Alh Yakubu Y Okala ( State Auditor General).

The three state executive members had resigned their appointments to participate in Kogi State All Progressives Congress governorship primary election that produced Alhaji Usman Ododo as the Kogi APC governorship candidate.

Earlier, the House had dissolved into committee of the Whole where the Speaker, Rt Hon Mathew Kolawole had sought the leave of the House to allow them to take a bow and go having been once screened and are all known by members of the House.

Thereafter, the three were confirmed as scheduled above.

