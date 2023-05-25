Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Thursday approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) with immediate effect.

The dissolved members of the cabinet included Commissioners and Special Advisers who have served in that capacity in the last 4 years of the first term of the administration.

The announcement of the dissolution was made by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim while briefing Journalists on the outcome of the valedictory session of the State Executive Council held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi.

The SSG said that others affected are Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants and other political appointees heading various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

He however said the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and the Principal Private Secretary retained their position till the inauguration period.

According to Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, during the meeting, Governor Bala Mohammed thanked the outgoing cabinet members for their positive contributions towards the successes achieved by his administration in the first tenure.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…





Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…