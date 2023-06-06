The newly inaugurated 8th Kogi Assembly on Tuesday elected Hon Aliu Umar Yusuf, representing Lokoja II as the new Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly.

Yusuf emerged as the new Speaker shortly after Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello issued a proclamation for the eight Assembly.

The House also elected Enema Paul member representing Dekina Okura Constituency as the new Deputy Speaker.

Other principal officers elected are Hon Suleiman Abdulrasaq, Majority Leader), Hon. Seidu Amodu (Deputy Majority Leader), Baba Haruna, (Chief Whip), Bello Okuwaseyi, ( Deputy Chief Whip), Idowu Ibikunle, (Minority Leader), Sunday Daku, (Deputy Minority Leader) and

Bode Ogunmola, (Minority Whip).

In his inaugural speech, the new Speaker Hon Aliu Umar Yusuf thanked God almighty for the privilege to serve Kogi State.

The Speaker also thanked his colleagues for finding him worthy to champion the affairs of the legislative house.

According to him, the State Assembly under his leadership will collaborate with other arms of Government towards moving Kogi State forward.

The House has adjourned its sitting to 1st August 2023.

