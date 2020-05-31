Kogi COVID-19 Saga: Okun Legislators commend Gov Bello

The forum of Okun Legislators at the Kogi State House of Assembly has commended the giant efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello in curtailing the spread of the deadly pandemic in the state.

The forum said that the State Government has shown compassion and capacity by its early preparedness through the prompt establishment of COVID-19 State Squadron Chaired by Edward Onoja, Deputy Governor of Kogi State.

They said the setting up of a world-class isolation centre with the procurement of WHO standard testing kits and other medical equipment coupled with the aggressive sensitization program geared towards creating awareness on preventive measures against the deadly pandemic by the people are quite laudable.

According to the statement, signed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole on behalf of the forum stated that Senator Dino Melaye has no mandate to speak on behalf of the district and Okun land, because the zone already gave their mandate to Senator Smart Adeyemi, as such whatever the individual say is null and void, noting that is Senator Dino Melaye now the spoke person of the NCDC that made him know where the index case is real or not.

They said it is an open secret that the purported index case in Kabba has underline ailments of hypertension and diabetes which are more deadly than the pandemic, aside from the bees that stung him while attending a burial ceremony a few weeks ago which necessitated his being admitted into the hospital.

The lawmakers noted that the NCDC did not get it right as this will be the second time they failed to follow the protocol laid down by their rules of carrying the state along while discharging their duties in any state.

They said it is usually the state that used to announce any index case but in the case of Kogi State NCDC was not brave enough to uphold their rules by informing the state as the event unfold only to wake up and see it in the news.

According to them, they are not ignorant of the fact that COVID-19 is really considering the devastating effect it has done to humanity across the world, noting that COVID-19 is not a sickness that can be hidden as the death rate is even lower than what the area used to record before now.

The lawmakers said it is obvious that many members of the family of the index case including his son that has been with him for a long time have tested negative to the virus. This is strange or the virus is no longer contagious?

They said this is another issue like what happened with the Benue state index case where the woman said she has no virus but was locked up for more than 56days after which she was released without any test or treatment and she living fine without any issue.

They called on the people to continue to adhere strictly to Covid-19 protocol of social distancing, washing of hands with sanitizer, personal hygiene, use of face masks when going out as these will help to curtail the spread of the deadly disease.

They urged politicians not to play politics with the health of the people, stressing that there is no to cause unnecessary panic as the state is Covid-19 free according to the State Ministry of Health, pointing out that the Assembly is working with the State Government to strengthen the health sector of the state.

