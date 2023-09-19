The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has inaugurated the campaign council of the All Progressive Congress (APC), stating, “The era of ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ is over; now monkey go work, monkey go chop,” he said.

He promised to ensure the inclusion of every member of the party in the campaign process.

The inauguration, which took place on Tuesday at the Lugard House in Lokoja, was witnessed by party supporters from across the state and beyond.

To emphasise his commitment to an inclusive campaign process, the governor urged the State Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Abdullah Bello, to expand the list to include everyone in one committee or another.

He also called on the campaign council not to promote ethnicity or religion but to base their campaign on issues concerning the government’s achievements in the last eight years and the potential for further progress under the Ododo administration.

Bello urged members not to engage with those who have nothing to offer in terms of adding value to the state and its inhabitants.

“Forget about liars whose trade is thuggery with nothing to offer. Go out there and preach about what we have on the ground in terms of infrastructure. Let’s focus on issues, not ethnicity. Kogi State belongs to all of us. I have always said that Kogi State has the potential to be great if we stop playing politics of ethnicity.”

He called on every member of the party to work together to achieve victory in the November 11 election.

“I want all of you to go out and work for the success of the party, and you will be adequately rewarded,” he added.

