Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Operation “Hakorin Damisa” has arrested 43 criminal suspects in connection with murder, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and the recovery of assorted weapons from the criminal elements within its joint operation areas.

In a statement signed by its Media Information Officer, Captain Oya James, the OPSH pointed out that the raid operations were carried out at Rubum, Fasa, Faan, Fas, Gora, and Angwa Mallam villages in Barkin Ladi, Jos East, and Sanga Local Government Areas of Plateau and Kaduna States, respectively.

It also disclosed that 11 suspects were arrested and 4 locally fabricated guns recovered, while one Sati Gummut Jidauna was arrested at Mushu village with one fabricated rifle, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one motorcycle, and a sum of cash.

The OPSH added that troops deployed at Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State recovered 49 cows grazing on farmlands and arrested 3 suspects in connection to farm destructions at Jebu/Kwakwi, Karker, and Gako villages while rescuing one Mr. Adamu Hassimu trapped during an attack at Ruwi/Mushu Villages.

The statement added that two herders, Haruna Dare and Jibrin Ali, were arrested in connection with the killing of a farmer at Manyi Cupi village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, adding that the suspects confessed to having committed the act and are currently undergoing prosecution.

On the assault on one Mrs. Mwanet Sylvanus at Company Kurra Falls in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, the OPSH declared that three herders have been arrested in connection with the incident while

A kidnapping mastermind, Ibrahim Suleiman Abba, at Angwan Nungu village in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State, was arrested and handed over to the Police Gwantu Division for further action.

It further added that troops equally arrested some suspects in connection with the murder of four persons at Angwa Pas village, Langai district Mangu in Plateau State, and foiled the kidnapping of Alhaji Husini at Kasuwan Ali village of Mangu Council.

“In addition, troops while in wait foiled a planned attack on Mangu Hale village of Mangu LGA on September 16, 2023, and engaged the terrorists, neutralizing scores while others fled with gunshot wounds. One fabricated automatic rifle, rounds of 7.62mm special, one cutlass, and other offensive items were recovered.

The OPSH thanked the people of Plateau, Bauchi, and Southern Kaduna states for their unbridled support so far and urged them to continually provide actionable information to troops as they work continuously to get rid of all criminal elements operating within the Joint Operation Areas.

