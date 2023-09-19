The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Tuesday allocated 95,000 Hajj slots to Nigeria for the 2024 Hajj.

The allocation was announced during a virtual meeting held between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi Arabian ministry, which officially marked the commencement of the 2024 Hajj operations.

A press release signed and made available to Tribune Online by NAHCON Deputy Director, Information and Publication, Alhaji Mousa Ubandawaki, informed that the virtual meeting was attended by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Hajj, Honourable Jafar Mohammed; representatives of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello as well as the Nigerian Consul-General in Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Bello Abdulkadir.

According to the release, the high points of the discussion was that Nigeria was expected to finalise all arrangements and negotiation with service providers, including the catering, accommodation and transportation within the next 120 days.

Also, NAHCON is expected to submit the lists of medical and other officials to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia very early as the Kingdom has plans to work with the two bodies very closely.

The Nigerian Hajj body is to ensure that only air carriers with at least two aircrafts on their fleet and a back- up are appointed or allowed to participate in the 2024 Hajj operation.

The leader of the Saudi team, Dr Badr Mohammed Al-Somi urged NAHCON to strive to meet up with the timeline in order to enable the ministry to make adequate plans and also avoid the experience and incidents witnessed in the 2023 Hajj.

“We want all Hajj Missions to be proactive in meeting our time frame, so that we won’t allow what happened previously and also to give the missions sufficient time to examine the services before pilgrims’ arrival,” Al-Somi was quoted to have said.

He promised that the refund sought by NAHCON was being worked on and that as soon as the result of its investigative committee is released, it would be acted upon accordingly.

Earlier in his address, NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, had called on the Saudi Authorities to expedite action on the refund of the feeding and tent services not provided in the Masha’ir during this year’s Hajj.

He further reiterated the need for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to disengage from the provision of feeding service in the Masha’ir and allow Nigeria to take over Muna and Arafat to afford its pilgrims opportunities to enjoy delicacies they were used to at home.





Hassan also sought the support and assistance of the Saudi ministry in securing the refund paid to the General Authority on Saudi Aviation (GACA) on behalf of the Nigerian carriers in 2019.

The NAHCON boss also called on the ministry to review its decision by allowing Nigerian pilgrims to depart through the King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, instead of Madina as that would create bottlenecks and logistics problems for the pilgrims.

In the same vein, the Commission appealed to the Saudi ministry for the upward review of the number of tour operators/companies to be allowed to conduct Hajj from 10 to 100 companies, saying that much as the action would enable NAHCON to organise the agencies for effective management and control, the sudden decision would seem to be too harsh.

Tribune Online reports that NAHCON had on Tuesday, September 5 urged intending pilgrims across the country to make a deposit of a minimum of N4.5 million, declaring that the next Hajj would be expensive in view of the current floating rate of the Naira against the dollar.

Addressing journalists after meeting the chairmen and secretaries of state pilgrims welfare boards/agencies/commissions, Hassan said the Federal Government had made it clear that there would be only one exchange rate for the Naira against other currencies, adding that this was the major reason the fare for the 2024 Hajj would be high.

Furthermore, in anticipation of today’s announcement of allocation of slots to the country, NAHCON had allocated 70,000 slots to the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Armed Forces.

While Kaduna State leads in terms of allocation with 6,004, both Akwa Ibom and Abia State had zero allocation.

