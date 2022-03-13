Kininso Place hosts Tiata Tori series, shows Yerima’s Tuti

Tiata Tori is a mini-hub for stage plays on the Lagos mainland and will host productions every weekend of 2022.

ACTOR and theatre director, Joshua Alabi, has announced the commencement of monthly stage plays tagged ‘Tiata Tori’ at his art hub, Kininso Place, located at Sanyaolu Street, Oregun, Lagos.

He disclosed that ‘Tiata Tori’ is part of his efforts to create a mini-hub for stage plays on the mainland and that it’s a monthly weekend showcase of entertaining and educating theatre shows.

“We tell original, interesting and thought-provoking stories with dance, music and drama that will resonate in the hearts of people. It helps in the overall development of an artist and serves as a relaxing spot for the audience after a hectic week,” Alabi explained.

He disclosed that ‘Tiata Tori’ began in 2015 at Ethnic Heritage Centre, Ikoyi but later stopped. Last December, it recommenced at the Kininso Place with in-house production, ‘Cream body’.

“It was one of four works created after our research lab as part of the Fratz International Festival, Berlin, where we treated the subject of skin tone, colourism and identity. It is a comedy-drama, full of suspense and intrigue that brings the daily troubles that come with living in a face–me–I -face–you house,” he said.

Professor Ola Rotimi’s ‘Man Talk Woman Talk’ was staged in January and ran every February weekend. It featured Joy Nmezi, Austine Onuoha, Oladotun Olagbadebo and Stanley Okeke and humorously explored gender stereotyping.

Every weekend from March 19 until April 3, Professor Ahmed Yerima’s ‘Tuti’ featuring Sinmileoluwa Hassan and Joy Nmezi runs. ‘Tuti’ is a window into the underbelly of the church, riddled as it is with greed, competition, hypocrisy and corruption. It’s about a man whose action caused the death of his wife and fueled his trusting daughter’s resentment. Yet, he did it on their behalf. The question then is: how far should a father go to satisfy his family’s desires?

“The play will be on every weekend from March 19 till April 3, with a fixed price of N3,500 for the ticket. People can get tickets in bulk or at a stretch for three months, six months or a year with a favourable discount,” Alabi explained.

Other plays on the bill for 2022 include Professor Femi Osofisan’s ‘The Engagement’, Barclays Ayakoroma’s ‘Castles in the Air’, Paul Ugbede’s ‘Dialing Love’, Professor Ahmed Yerima’s ‘The Mirror Cracks’ and Alabi’s ‘Beyond the Wig.’

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gowon tasks FG Gowon tasks FG

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gowon tasks FG Gowon tasks FG