Killings have continued in Ebonyi community, AESID alerts IGP

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has alerted acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, of unceasing killings in the Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Reacting to the assurance by the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi that peace has since returned to the local government, President of the AESID Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu in a statement, urged the IGP and heads of other security agencies to disregard the claim of Governor Umahi.

He said: “We urge Nigerians and the world to disregard and discountenance the claims of the governor because killings are still going on in the area even as we speak. For we strongly believe that the blood of those innocent and defenceless citizens will yet cry for justice on the head of all those who have a hand in the Effium carnage.

“We pray for a total return of peace in every troubled part of the state as we charge governor Umahi to focus on fighting the anthropogenic hunger and poverty that his administration has made an official policy in the state rather than unleashing his army of thugs against Ebonyians who insist on doing things right!”

The association further called on the acting IGP to use his good offices to investigate the attack on former Coordinator of Anuagata Development Centre, Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Barrister Amos Ogbonnaya by political thugs.

The statement disclosed that Barrister Ogbonnaya was molested shortly after his appearance on an Independent Television, AIT programme.

“The occasion, we recall was a discussion programme on the African Independent Television, AIT penultimate week wherein Ogbonnaya had carefully reeled out how the governor and his surrogates using the State’s Joint Account Committee, JAC siphon hundreds of millions of Federal Government’s monthly Local Government allocations while handing the administrators peanuts to run their offices.

“In outrightly condemning this ugly incident which we now consider as one attack on Ebonyians too many buoyed by the simple fact of the intolerant disposition of the government to criticisms and opposing views, we ask both the governor and the CP who have shown obvious negligence in arresting the suspects should step aside.

“AESID urges the Inspector General of Police to immediately constitute a special crack team to investigate and bring these evil perpetrators to book.

“We feel justified in this request because a lot of attacks on innocent Ebonyians since Umahi ascended to power have been swept under the carpet, therefore emboldening the political thugs that are often recruited as willing tools to unleash mayhem on peaceful individuals just for baring their minds on issues.

“All that has been fingered in this terrible incident must therefore be brought to book without further delay no matter how highly placed they may be.”

