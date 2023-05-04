Instagram sensation, Kiekie will host season two of the sensational dating show, ‘Hello Mr Right’, on StarTimes, with N20 million worth of prizes for winners.

Kiekie, also known as Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, is a talented TV presenter and content creator known for her unique style and engaging personality.

She will bring a wealth of experience and charisma to the show and keep viewers entertained as they follow the contestants’ journey in their search for love.

‘Hello Mr Right’, sponsored by Colgate, Indomie, and Lush Hair, is a reality dating show that brings together single men and women looking for love. The show features a series of challenges and tasks designed to help the contestants prove their compatibility and suitability for each other. The audience will also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite couples and influence the show’s outcome.

Also, the show’s final audition will hold in Lagos on May 9th at Le Mango Restaurant, 3a, Fajuyi Street, GRA, Ikeja, from 8 am to 4 pm.

“We are thrilled to have Kiekie on board as the host of Hello Mr Right,” said Yemi Ogundeji, Head of Production, StarTimes Nigeria. “Her energy and charm are a perfect fit for the show, and we can’t wait for our viewers to see her in action.”

Hello Mr Right will premiere in June on ST Nollywood Plus and Novela E channels on StarTimes. “Don’t miss out on all the excitement and drama as Kiekie helps the contestants navigate the ups and downs of finding love,” Yemi said.

Headline sponsors Colgate, Indomie, and Lush Hair have expressed their delight in partnering with StarTimes to bring quality content and entertainment to Nigerian homes. They also assured viewers of amazing prizes and giveaways throughout the show.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE