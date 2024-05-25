Two students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) kidnapped have been killed by kidnappers.

The two students were among other students kidnapped some weeks back by kidnappers.

However, about 25 of the students were rescued while the two others could not be rescued by the security operatives.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the two students must have been killed by the kidnappers as an act of revenge due to the killing of some of the kidnappers during the rescue mission.

Meanwhile, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Education For All (E4A) has condemned the murder of two students kidnapped from the Confluence University of Science and Technology despite ongoing negotiations with the parents of the children, saying the murder is the height of callousness by the kidnappers.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja which was signed by the Publicity Secretary of the NGO, Nasir Ibrahim, E4A said the kidnappers intended to scare young people from going to school.

“It is sad that the criminals killed two of the students who were not among the 21 rescued through the operation coordinated by the Kogi State Government, though the circumstances of their kidnap and being traced to a forest in Kwara State by security agencies are yet to be ascertained. This is sad, callous, and a call for collective action against attackers of educational institutions.

“We are aware that parents of the students were negotiating with the kidnappers which slowed down the offensive on the kidnappers by security agencies so as not to endanger the lives of the captives. We were very hopeful and optimistic that they would be released at the end of the negotiations.

“Information reaching us shows that the students allegedly killed were James Michael Anajuwe, a 100-level Information Technology student, and Musa Hussein, a 100-level Software Engineering student of the University. They were allegedly killed at the kidnappers’ hideout in Kwara.

“We are broken and shattered that despite the efforts of the parents, NGOs, and the State Government, we still lost these promising students. We call on the Kogi State Government to work with its Kwara State counterpart to take decisive action against the perpetrators who are said to be hiding in a forest in Kwara, very close to Kogi and Ekiti States.

The NGO commiserates with the families of the lost children, urging the NSA and the Federal Ministry of Education to reinvigorate efforts on the Safe School Initiative.

“The painful loss of the two students should provoke the office of the National Security Adviser to work with the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure the safety of our schools across the country.

“It is unacceptable to lose children whose only offense was embracing education. Our nation must rise to the occasion to arrest the rising insecurity across the country,” the statement reads.

