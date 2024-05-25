Kogi Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has approved appointments into some strategic positions, as part of efforts at positioning the administration for optimal service delivery.

The new appointments, contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade PhD, include 43 Special Advisers, 313 Senior Special Assistants, One Director-general, One Principal Private Secretary.

Others include One Board Chairman, General Manager, Secretary, and 5 part-time Board Members.

The Governor also redeployed his Personal Assistant to Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

