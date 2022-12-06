Kidnapped Benue commissioner, others released

Kidnappers have released the Benue State Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu, and the three others who were abducted on Sunday.

The Nigerian Tribune learnt that the commissioner alongside three others were released around 3:30 pm on Tuesday and they were dropped along the road where they were kidnapped.

It can not be established as of the time of filing this report if ransom was paid for their release or not.

Confirming the release of the kidnap victims, the Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Wale Abass, said that no ransom was paid.

“It is true that the people have been released and they are on their way home,” the CP told our corresondent on the phone.

It will be recalled that the commissioner alongside his driver, aide and one other was abducted at a forest along Otukpo/Ado road on Sunday while coming from a burial.

