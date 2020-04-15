Keeping fit during lockdown

The world is currently ravaged by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the disease it causes. The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China in January, has rapidly spread across the globe, including Nigeria.

On February 27, the country reported its first case. Since then, the number of infected people has crossed the two hundred mark. On March 11, the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus as a pandemic, that is a public health emergency of international concern. This triggered severe measures, including the lockdown of major cities.

There are a few things that a crisis cannot stop, on top of that list would be pregnancy, childbirth and child care. If you’re pregnant, it’s understandable if you feel worried about the coronavirus. It is, therefore, imperative that moms-to-be are aware of what the coronavirus crisis means for them and how they would be affected.

Keeping fit is one of the necessities for an expectant mother as the delivery date draws closer. As a mother, it is equally important to keep fit and ensure that the rest of the family do the same. With the lockdown still on, here are a few ways women can exercise effectively, especially while pregnant:

Yoga

The good thing about yoga is that it can be done anywhere. Now, with a lockdown in major cities in the country, it is a good time to get to yoga. Yoga exercises strengthen core muscles and ease back pain while helping you relax. While pregnant women should avoid hot yoga, as well as exercises that require you to lie on your back, yoga is an effective prenatal exercise.

Kegels

Kegels are the equivalent of planks for men. The beauty of Kegels is that it can be done anywhere, anytime and without anyone noticing. Kegels strengthens the muscles that help to hold up the uterus, bladder and bowels. These muscles help during labour and delivery. To get started with Kegels, squeeze the pelvic muscles. To do this, pretend as though you are trying to prevent urinating or passing out gas. Hold in that position for only five seconds, then release the pressure. Repeat 10 times and you can do that five times in one day.

Brisk walking

With the lockdown on, citizens are still allowed to take a walk once a day either alone or with a member of their family. Brisk walking can help tone your muscles and improve your mood, especially during the lockdown. Since walking is more of a life necessity, it is an exercise that most pregnant women can do right up to their delivery day. If you haven’t been taking a stroll, you should build that into your schedule.

Stretching

Stretching doesn’t require special equipment and can be done anywhere. You should be focusings on tailored stretches since some other forms of stretches might be too difficult during pregnancy. The tailored press is a good exercise if you are looking to target pelvic, hips and thigh muscles. The stretch also helps to lessen lower back pains. All you have to do is sit with your knees bent and the sole of your feet together. Place your hands under your knees. Press the kneels down against your hands and your hands up against the knees. Hold the position for a few seconds and then release.

Skipping

The mention of skipping might bring back memories of playgrounds and carefree young people having fun but skipping can be done just about anywhere. If you can find a skipping rope, a few skips can get your heart rate up and that’s just fine. While you might not want to attempt skipping in your sitting room, a small space on your front balcony will do the trick.

Take the stairs

You don’t need gym equipment to keep fit during the lockdown, the stairs staring at you all day is just what you need. A walk up and down the stairs is capable of getting your heart rate up. If you feel you are up to more, you can take some brisk walk up the stairs and get your heart pumped. A few tutorial videos will put you in the right stead but ensure you don’t push yourself too far.

With exercising during the lockdown, you want to pay careful attention to your body. The moment you feel any form of tiredness, ensure you relax immediately. While out taking a walk, maintain social distancing and avoid crowded areas.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Don’t Relax Too Soon, We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Adeboye Warns

With positive cases of Covid-19 rising by the day across the globe, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned against carelessness in the… Read full story

COVID-19: China Denies Maltreatment Of Africans •Says mutual cooperation will destroy pandemic

For the second time in less than one week, the Republic of China has again restated its commitment to warm relationship with African countries. Zhao Lijian’s, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement issued last night in Abuja, against the background of alleged discriminatory practises against… Read full story

China Imposes Restrictions On Research Into Origins Of Coronavirus

China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web, CNN reports… Read full story