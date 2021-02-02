‘Katsina communities now fully involved in matters of security’

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has on Tuesday inaugurated the State Action Plan Committee on Implementation of the three-tier security structure to arrest the challenges of insecurity.

The committee is headed by Ahmed El Marzuq, the state Commissioner of Justice, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, the SGS as co-chair, while Ibrahim Katsina, the SA security matters will serve as the secretary.

Masari, in his inaugural address, said the objective of the initiative is to involve the communities in all security-related matters affecting them and their immediate environment.

“It is in pursuance of this that, the executive arm of government forwarded an executive bill to the state legislature for an amendment to the LG law to provide for the three tier security structures at all the LG, district and ward levels in the state.”

The governor said, “Security is the best guarantee for peace, prosperity and harmonious living in every community, state or nation. Therefore there is urgent need to address critical and home grown apparatus that will involve members of the community.”

He therefore urged the committee to establish community conflict resolution centres in all the LGAs to support the functions and objectives of the peace and security committees.

Masari who noted that, the committee has four weeks to complete it’s assignment, charged them to ensure the establishment of peace and security committee for each area.

“The state action plan committee shall compose membership of the structures, conduct sensitisation workshop including practical sessions for all levels of the security tier and draw up instruments for immediate commencement of functions of the security apparatus”, Masari concluded.

Ahmed El Marzuq, the chairman of the committee, while responding, expressed gratitude to the Governor for finding them worthy for the onerous assignment.

He assured of their commitment and zeal to ensure enhanced security in the state.

