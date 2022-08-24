Katsina chief kingmaker, Kauran Rimi, dies at 80

The Kauran Katsina, District Head of Rimi, Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir, is dead.

Confirming his death to Nigerian Tribune, his son, Aminu Nuhu AbdulKadir, said he died following a brief illness at his residence in Rimi village.

Aged 80, he is survived by many children and grandchildren. He was buried at his palace in Rimi, 13 kilometres from Katsina.

Alhaji Nuhu AbdulKadir, who was the chief kingmaker in Katsina Emirate Council, was born in 1942, in Rimi town and was turbaned Kauran Katsina in 1982 by the former Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Kabir Usman.

It was gathered that he spearheaded the crowning of the present Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, after the death of his father on March 8, 2008.

