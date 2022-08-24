Kano assembly approves nine new commissioners

Kano State House of Assembly has approved nine new commissioners nominated and presented to it by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

It will be recalled that the nominations of the new commissioners followed the resignation of some members of the State Executive Council (SEC) to participate in the 2023 general election.

The new commissioners are Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Lamin Sani-Zawiyya, Ya’u Abdullahi-Yan’shana, Garba Yusuf Abubakar, Yusuf Jibirin, Adamu Fanda, Saleh Kausami and Ali Burum-Burum.

They were confirmed after the lawmakers deliberated on them extensively after being interviewed.

The speaker of the House, Honourable, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, announced the receipt of a letter from Ganduje for an additional commissioner-nominee, Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa.

Based on the development, an invitation letter has been sent to Ibrahim-Tsanyawa, to appear before the House on Tuesday.

