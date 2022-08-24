Zulum, UNHCR meet Cameroonian officials on repatriation of Nigerian refugees

Victims of Boko Haram insurgency displaced in the North-East zone who are still in Cameroon for over eight years, would be repatriated home immediately after a technical meeting of Presidential Committee on the Repatriation and the Management of Ex – combatants.

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, disclosed this on Tuesday at the Council Chamber, Government House, Maiduguri, during a meeting with the Governor of Far North-Eastern region of Cameroon.

According to him, Nigerians displaced in the North-East zone who are in Minaeou camps, would be repatriated with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“The president of Nigeria has constituted a committee called Presidential Committee on the Repatriation and the Management of the Ex – combatants, very soon, we should have our second technical working group here in Maiduguri or Marwa so that at least, by the end of September or early October, we shall resume repatriating the remaining refugees that are living in Minaeou camp to Nigeria,’’ he said.

On his part, Mr Bakari, who is also the Executive Secretary of the Forum of Governors of member states of Chad Basin Commission, said that the two states share common security challenges and they needed synergy to fight the menace of negative impact of Boko Haram insurgency.

“Our refugees that are living in the region of Mineaou, have been there for about eight years in Cameroon, the UNHCR is here, the UNDP is also here, we will repatriate the remaining refugees from Cameroon.”

“The reopening of borders is something important to all of us, it will increase the economic activities of Borno State as well as Nigeria at large, and more importantly, it will improve the economy of the Republic of Cameroon.

Zulum has assured that soon, the economic and trading activities would be resumed and appealed to the Governor of Far North-Easte region of Cameroon, Mr Mijin Yawa Bakari, to support the repatriation process as he had done before.

