Kastina Police Command gets new CP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday approved the appointment of CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban as the new Commissioner of the Police for the Kastina State Command.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “the posting follows the elevation of the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, AIG Buba Sanusi, to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

“The new Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990.

“He holds a Master’s Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and has attended several leadership and strategic courses within and outside Nigeria.

“He has equally served in various operational, investigative and administrative capacities within the Force, some of which include DCP Operations in Delta and Enugu State Commands, DC SCID and subsequently Commissioner of Police in Kogi State Command.

“Until his recent posting, he was the CP Communications, Department of Information and Communication Technology, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

The IGP, while reiterating the commitment of the Police leadership in containing prevailing and emerging crime trends in the State, charged the new Commissioner of Police to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor in ensuring increased public safety and security of lives and property in the State.