Kanye West set to begin 30 days break from talking, drinking alcohol

Entertainment
By Adam Mosadioluwa

Popular American rapper, Kanye Omari West, better known as Kanye West or ‘YE’, has disclosed that he will be taking a 30-day cleanse, which includes abstinence from talking, alcohol, sex, and watching adult films.

The Grammy award winning rapper made this known on Friday on Twitter.

According to him, although he will be taking a break from major activities, he will continue to be active and make use of his Twitter account. 

He wrote, “I am taking a 30-day cleanse. A verbal fast, no alcohol, no adult film, no intercourse. In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit.”

This is coming few days after the rapper lost his billionaire status after his recent anti-Semitic comments online which resulted in many brands including Adidas cancelling their sponsorship deals with him.

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Entertainment

Ooni, Stephen Akintayo, other African icons receive Dubai ‘Titans Of Africa’ Awards

Entertainment

Never thought I would be married to the devil: Skales calls out wife in diss song

Entertainment

‘Ayinla’, ‘Almajiri’, ‘Breaded Life’, others lead BON awards 2022 list

Entertainment

Afrobeat Singer, Made Kuti, gets engaged

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More