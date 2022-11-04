Kanye West set to begin 30 days break from talking, drinking alcohol

Popular American rapper, Kanye Omari West, better known as Kanye West or ‘YE’, has disclosed that he will be taking a 30-day cleanse, which includes abstinence from talking, alcohol, sex, and watching adult films.

The Grammy award winning rapper made this known on Friday on Twitter.

According to him, although he will be taking a break from major activities, he will continue to be active and make use of his Twitter account.

He wrote, “I am taking a 30-day cleanse. A verbal fast, no alcohol, no adult film, no intercourse. In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit.”

This is coming few days after the rapper lost his billionaire status after his recent anti-Semitic comments online which resulted in many brands including Adidas cancelling their sponsorship deals with him.