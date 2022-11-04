Toyota recalls 14,799 defective Lexus vehicles

TOYOTA automobile company has recalled a total of 14,799 defective Lexus vehicles said to pose safety hazards to their users thereby leading to crashes.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has accordingly drawn the attention of the motoring public, particularly those who are currently using Lexus NX260, Lexus NX3650h and Lexus NX400h+ manufactured between 31 March, 2021 to 26 April 2022 to a faulty programming of the Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) System, which has prompted the Company to withdraw the categories of the listed vehicles.

FRSC Corps Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, made this known in a statement on Friday, in Abuja.

According to him, the report was contained in a memo forwarded by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, indicating that the company is also recalling 6,491 Lexus NX260 with defective Electric Parking Brake (EPB) system which was manufactured between 19 April 2021 and 15 July 2022.

“The withdrawal is specifically premised on the fact that the vehicles will pose safety hazard to their users thereby leading to crashes.

“The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu is by this notice, admonishing the general public, particularly dealers and drivers of these categories of vehicles, to desist from selling or using the identified vehicles on Nigerian roads to avoid any mishap,” Kazeem said.

