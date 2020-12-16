Kano government orders immediate closure of all public, private schools, health schools

Kano State governments has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, which directed parents of students in boarding schools to make arrangements to pick them immediately.

A similar directive was also issued by the Ministry of Health directing the closure of schools of Nursing, Midwifery, Health Technology, Hygiene and others in the state.

However, no specific reason was for the sudden closure, but reports said it might not be unconnected with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Kano and the attack on Kankara school where about 333 students were abducted.

It would however be recalled that Kano has witnessed rise in active cases of COVID-19 with two deaths and 147 new cases in the month of December alone.

