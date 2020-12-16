LASU graduates 76 First Class as Ogun indigene emerges overall best

Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, has graduated a total of 76 students with First Class honors across faculties of the university.

They are among 8,959 students of the 2018\2019 graduating set whose convocation ceremony was held on Wednesday.

Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, was at the event alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Students’ Affairs, Mr Adeyemi Amoo, to celebrate with the overall best, Mr Oladimeji Shotunde, who is an indigene of Ogun State.

Shotunde, whose father is a roadside mechanic, graduated from the Department of Business Administration with a Cummulative Gradient Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95 out of 5.0 obtainable point, which was the highest ever at undergraduate level in the 37 years history of the university.

In his address at the event, Vice- Chancellor of LASU, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, congratulated the two overall best graduands at both undergraduate and postgraduate leviels and all their mates, urging them to go into the world of work and make significant contributions to the the society.

He said LASU had thoroughly baked them and that the university would continue to produce graduates for global market.

Professor Fagbohun, whose five years tenure as VC would end next January said he was particularly happy that LASU for the past five years and despite COVID-19 pandemic had uninterrupted academic session.

He however, urged all the critical stakeholders in the university to support and cooperate with the incoming Vice-Chancellor so as to surpass the current standards of the university.

On her part, wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, commended LASU for what she called its strong contributions to the university education in the country and also on its recent ranking as the second-best university in the country.

She said she came to the event purposely to celebrate with the best graduand who is from Ogun State.

She congratulated him and told him that the state is very proud of his achievement.

Mrs Abiodun, however, urged federal government and various staff unions in tertiary schools in the country to always ensure they reach compromise on issues causing disagreement so as to enjoy stable and peaceful activities on our campuses.

She said disruption of academic activities is not doing the country any good but detrimental to development.

