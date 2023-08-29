A Kano State high court has issued a restraining order against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), as well as other parties, preventing them from investigating the affairs of the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCAC) and its chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado.

This development follows a previous court order secured by the former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to stop the PCACC from investigating allegations of dollar bribery against him.

Similarly, Rimingado had obtained an order to prevent the EFCC, CCB, and ICPC from probing him.

Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu, while granting the interim injunction, stated that the respondents are prohibited from interfering in the affairs of any staff or person under the services of the plaintiffs, pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

The plaintiffs in the case include the Attorney General of Kano State, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, and Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado.

The respondents are EFCC, CCB, and ICPC.

The court has scheduled the hearing of the originating motion for September 25, 2023.

