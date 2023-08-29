Residents of Oke Oyi, Agbeyangi, Oke-Ose, Panada, Badi, Adelu and Oloro in the Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state have appealed to relevant authorities for restoration of electricity supply to the area

after 18 months of power outages.

Speaking with the Tribune newspapers, the chairman of the Oke Oyi community development association, Mr Ahmed Seriki, decried the situation and appealed to the power distribution company, the IBEDC, to urgently address the issue.

The situation, Mr Seriki said, has adversely affected commercial activities in the area amidst prevailing economic hardship.

“We urge the appropriate authorities, particularly the state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and the IBEDC, to restore power in the town.

The power outage has paralysed socio-economic activities in this community”.

He also lamented that many business people had relocated to other towns, while those who could not were languishing in abject poverty.

Also speaking, the secretary of the association, Jamiu Oladokun, said that the community bought cables to help restore electricity from the distribution company one at a time, adding that the effort yielded no desired result.

“All the hospitals in Oke-Oyi are complaining about the huge amount of diesel and petrol they buy to power their generators and other necessary equipment.

We have had several meetings with the IBEDC officials at Baboko and Sango in Ilorin, to the extent that we contributed money to procure the damaged materials, yet it was fruitless”, he said.

The secretary described the situation as unbearable for the residents.

A resident, Yewande Jimoh, appealed to the authorities to save them, as it is easy for criminals to operate in darkness.





“The blackout also affects Agbeyangi, Oke-Ose, Panada, Badi, Adelu, and Oloro”.

