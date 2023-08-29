In a recent conversation between the new Head of House, Doyin, and housemate Ike, Doyin revealed the true motive behind fellow housemate Mercy’s desire to become Doyin’s BFF for the week.

According to Doyin, during a private conversation, Mercy expressed discomfort with Ike’s interactions with another female housemate, CeeC.

Doyin explained that Mercy felt uneasy watching Ike and CeeC’s interactions in the house, especially observing Ike repositioning his sleeping arrangements closer to CeeC’s side.

In response to this discomfort, Mercy suggested to Doyin that she should make her BFF for the week.

Doyin revealed that the reason behind this request was that BFFs have the privilege of relocating their sleeping quarters to the top floor of the house.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabi Community (@sabiradio)

