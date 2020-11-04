The Kaduna State Government has approved the full relaxation of the 6 pm to 6 am curfew in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

The lifting of the curfew takes effect immediately.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for International Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday.

The statement noted that; “Heads of security agencies have been notified of the development. In the meantime, vigorous patrols and security surveillance will continue.

“It is worth reiterating that the Kaduna State Government and security agencies will not condone acts which may lead to a breakdown of law and order, in any guise.

“Citizens are encouraged to go about their lawful activities and to report any observed threats, suspicious movements and security breaches to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on the following lines: 09034000060, 08170189999.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, October 25 to 31, the 44th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 1,390 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 724 who were discharged in the previous week.

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting

.Kaduna relaxes curfew in all 23 LGAs

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.

Kaduna relaxes curfew in all 23 LGAs

BREAKING: Hoodlums Loot NYSC Camp In Abuja

Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp…