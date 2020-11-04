Rapper, Kanye West, gets over 60,000 votes despite not contesting in US presidential election

Despite not contesting and after announcing his withdrawal from the US presidential race, American musician, Kanye West, got over 60,000 votes in 12 states during the election which started on Tuesday, the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported on Wednesday.

Kanye West had declared his intention to run for the presidency on July 4, 2020 and on July 15, withdrew from the race which is being contested for between the incumbent President, Donald Trump of the Republican Party and former Vice President Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.

However, despite his withdrawal from the race, Kanye West still got some votes from electorate, with reports saying he got over 60,000 votes from 12 states.

West, who announced his bid on the platform of what he called “Birthday Party”, before he eventually withdrew, received over 60,000 votes from the 12 states where he managed to get on the ballot.

He was said to have got the highest number of votes in Tennessee, where some 10,216 people cast their ballots for him. He also got 4,040 from Arkansas; Colorado: 6,254; Idaho: 3,631; Iowa: 3,202; Kentucky: 6,259; Louisiana: 4,894.

Other states where he had votes were Minnesota: 7,789; Mississippi: 3,277; Oklahoma: 5,590; Utah: 4,344 and Vermont: 1,265.

The rapper also chronicled his first-ever voting experience on his Twitter handle, saying “God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

Kanye West however also spoke about his intention to contest for the country’s presidency in 2024.

