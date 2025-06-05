Kaduna Assembly Speaker pays NECO fees for 1,000 students, supports vulnerable groups

As part of efforts to expand access to education and support vulnerable groups in his constituency, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman, has disbursed ₦100 million for NECO examination fees and community welfare packages.

A sum of ₦40 million was allocated to cover the NECO registration fees of 1,000 secondary school students in Kaduna South Local Government Area, while ₦60 million was shared equally between party stakeholders and underprivileged residents of Makera and Kaduna South as Eid relief packages.

Liman, who represents the Makera Constituency, made the announcement during the official launch of the NECO Scholarship Initiative, where he revealed that the education support project began in 2016 with only 100 beneficiaries but now covers 1,000 students.

He reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the programme beyond his tenure as Speaker, describing education as the most effective tool for youth empowerment.

“I have spent eight years in the House of Assembly and never received ₦8 million at once,” he said. “At one point, I was suspended and even suffered spinal paralysis. Only Governor Uba Sani came to my rescue.”

The Speaker lauded the governor’s performance in the last two years, saying it surpasses that of the previous administration between 2015 and 2023.

“Governor Uba Sani has stayed focused on project delivery without distractions. He has not borrowed a kobo but is financing development from personal resources. I’m confident he will complete all abandoned projects inherited from the last administration,” Liman said.

He urged more girls to apply for the next scholarship cycle and pledged to sponsor students interested in sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). He also disclosed that resit fees have already been paid for over 500 students who failed their previous NECO exams.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Malam Sani Liman Kila, hailed the Speaker’s intervention as a major boost to human capital development, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to security, education, and social infrastructure.

“Before now, many routes such as Birnin Gwari were considered dangerous, but they are now safe to travel under this administration,” he said.

The scholarship beneficiaries were drawn from seven public secondary schools: ASD Makera, GSS Makera, GDSS Barnawa, GDSS Kakuri, GDSS Maimuna Gwarzo, and GDSS Television, with their principals present at the event.

Also speaking, the APC Chairman of Kaduna South, Hon. Yakubu Ibrahim Soso, commended the Speaker for giving back to his community, describing the educational support as an investment in future leadership.

A member of the Ulama Council, Mallam Ibrahim Mahe, emphasized the role of education in curbing social vices and driving development. He urged the beneficiaries to excel in their academic pursuits and make the most of the opportunity.

